6 people injured after van crashes into car and NFTA bus in Wheatfield

Emergency responders are on the scene of a serious crash on Lockport Road near Walmore Road in the town of Wheatfield. An NFTA bus was involved in the accident Friday.
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW — Emergency crews responded Friday to a serious crash in Wheatfield where six people were injured.

The accident happened about 1:45 p.m. on Lockport Road near Walmore Road.

NFTA Police say a Sprinter Van tried to pass a Chevy Cruz on the right side of the road but crashed into the car, causing it to spin into oncoming traffic and collide with the bus.

Authorities say the driver of the van was ejected from the vehicle and taken to ECMC with serious injuries. A total of six people, including two bus passengers and the bus driver were also taken to ECMC.

According to NITTEC, Lockport Road is closed eastbound and westbound from Walmore to Ward Road because of the crash.

