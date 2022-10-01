Several training centers breaking workforce barriers for those living with intellectual disabilities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Arc Erie County is looking to set the bar for breaking barriers for people with intellectual disabilities.

In 2020, the Arc facility on Main Street in Buffalo was given $1.3 million to expand its workforce training opportunities.

"I'm working in Meals on Wheels, and I deliver meals and say good morning, and it's my favorite job," Anita Duminuco, a worker part of the Arc program.

Duminuco and other workers say the center is helping boost their confidence.

"Getting out in the community and working with animals and stuff because I work at the SPCA," says Francesca Kotowski. "The animals are so much fun to work with and the kitties are just a joy to work with."

Many say this specialized workforce training center is really meant to gear people to being successful out in the workforce.

"The Arc of Erie County is really focused on helping our individuals, being our best selves, live their best lives," says Danielle Shainbrown. "Some people are passionate about getting into the workforce, and some are not. So we help them find what makes them tick."

According to People Inc., numbers remain stagnant when it comes to integrating our nation's workforce.

But Jim Scutt, the group's Vice President, says programs like this are vital to helping us understand people of all abilities.

"I guess we can look at it two ways, and one is from the business partner perspective," Scutt says. "And that individual adds diversity to that persons workforce and gives them an untapped labor pool to eventually link with."

The director of vocational employment tells me this program is for people between the ages of 14 and retirement.

