Several Southwest Airlines flights at Buffalo Niagara International Airport canceled Sunday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several Southwest Airlines flights to and from Buffalo Niagara International Airport have been canceled on Sunday.

Social media reports indicate that Bills fans flying to Kansas City for the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday night are having some of their flights canceled.

According to FlightAware, over 1,000 Southwest Airlines flights across the country have been canceled Sunday.

On Saturday, Southwest said, "ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend."

If your travel was affected, please explore self-service rebooking options by checking your flight status

On Monday, Southwest Airlines mandated COVID-19 vaccines to pilots, joining American Airlines, JetBlue, and United.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to the NFTA regarding what's being done about the flight cancellations.

We've yet to hear back.