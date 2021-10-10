Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Several Southwest Airlines flights at Buffalo Niagara International Airport canceled Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Southwest Flight Attendant Assault
Posted at 9:02 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 10:09:43-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several Southwest Airlines flights to and from Buffalo Niagara International Airport have been canceled on Sunday.

Social media reports indicate that Bills fans flying to Kansas City for the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday night are having some of their flights canceled.

According to FlightAware, over 1,000 Southwest Airlines flights across the country have been canceled Sunday.

On Saturday, Southwest said, "ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend."

On Monday, Southwest Airlines mandated COVID-19 vaccines to pilots, joining American Airlines, JetBlue, and United.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to the NFTA regarding what's being done about the flight cancellations.

We've yet to hear back.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!