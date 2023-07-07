Several places had to cancel plans to beat the heat in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The summer heat is on in full force in Western New York and several places had to put events on hold.

Greg's U-Pick Farm in Clarence is just one of the places that had to change its plans for the day.

The co-owner of the farm, Ryan Sopth, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he and others had to wake up at the crack of dawn Thursday to pick strawberries so the community could still buy and enjoy them.

“We closed the U-Pick batch because it was so hot and we didn’t want people out there,” Spoth says. “We have a pretty good pickin', but again we had to close because of the heat, but we’ll be picking tomorrow. Hopefully, Saturday will take it day by day at this point.”

Spoth also says there are benefits to the hot weather.

“We had an inch of rain the other day so with the heat, stuff really really grows so there are benefits to the heat for sure it’s just I don’t like standing in it too long,” he says.

The Executive Director of Metro Community Development Corporation, Candance Moppins, has seen people coming to the Grider Community Center to cool off in Buffalo.

“We’ve had a couple of people who were walking home after work who stopped in too,” Moppins says.

The building is one of the city’s cooling centers that’s open from 10 am to 9 pm on weekdays and on weekends from 10 am to 2 pm.

Moppins says she has seen several people who may not have air conditioning coming in for cool air, especially the elderly.

“So it wasn’t just people who may not have ACs, we had people just stopping in to cool off and get a bottle of water,” she says.

Greg's U-Pick Farm operates Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm and closed on Monday.

Below is the list of cooling sites in the City of Buffalo:



Asarese-Matters Community Center, 50 Rees St., 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.