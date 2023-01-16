Several people in Niagara Falls celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on what would’ve been his 94th birthday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of people in Niagara Falls celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on what would’ve been his 94th birthday at the New Jerusalem Revival Center.

Dr. King was assassinated back in April 4th, 1968, while standing on a balcony outside his second-floor room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Some say commemorating King’s legacy calls for expanding knowledge of Black history especially to the younger generation.

“This celebration is very very important because we have to be mindful of our ancestors and what they did,” says Marsha McWilson national recording artist . “And what they died for so our children and others need to know what contribution of Black people have given to the world.”

Others say holding on to the legacy that he left behind is critical for young people and others who may not know the history.

“If we don’t pick up where he left off then we still will be struggling with racism, injustice and hate,” says Pastor Lomax Barnes of New Jerusalem Revival Center. “So we have to make a change and we can make that change as long as we can breath that’s hope.”

Some say not only is knowing what Dr. King did is vital, but also other civil rights leaders who paved the way for all generations to come.

“They’ve died for the right to vote, they died for the right to eat in a restaurant and they died for just simple things,” McWilson says. “And our children need to know that this is a great sacrifice, and we must never forget our past.”

Everyone who appeared in Sunday’s event hope the upcoming generation can see beyond social media.

“And the truth behind social media is a big lie, and they’re living the big lie, and they’re dying over lies,” McWilson says. “And this is why we need to speak our truth and let our children know easy come, easy go.”

More celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King day of service will happen on Monday, Jan. 16th.