Several organizers calling out local lawmakers to step up to help with an uptick of asylum-seekers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several organizations are calling on local lawmakers to help with an increase of asylum-seekers.

This comes after the U.S. and Canada decided to turn away any asylum-seekers on their shared borders.

“We’re issuing a call for help.,” says Jennifer Connor, an executive director of the Justice for Migrant Families. “We are issuing a call for our community to respond and step up for people who’s plans have been abruptly and devastatingly impacted.”

The Jericho Road Vive Shelter in Buffalo is at capacity with 120 asylum-seekers.

“We need funds for organizations like Jericho Road Vive Shelter here in Buffalo,” says Matt Tice, Director of Jericho Road Vive Shelter. “Mothers with children from Peru, Venezuela and Ethiopia come here because violence and deadly threats drove them from their homes. The world comes here to Buffalo for help.”

These organizers say they are facing a 400% increase with many asylum-seekers desperate to start a new life in the U.S. or Canada.

“Basically people are leaving because they have no choice,” says Dr. Myron Glick, Founder/CEO of Jericho Road Medical Center. “They’re leaving to save their lives. They’re leaving to save their families. They’re leaving for a safe place and safe home.”

Until then, these community organizers are calling on local lawmakers to step up.

“Again, I call on our elected leaders. I call on our community to respond to this moment,” says Connor. “I believe we can do this in a way that affairs the dignity and humanity of all of the people who are migrating to and through Buffalo.”

Click here to donate and find out more information about the increase of asylum-seekers.