BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many organizations in the City of Buffalo are gearing up for summer camp fun while spaces have been filled up.

The King Urban Life Center and the Grider Community Center have seen an increase in enrollment.

"It's the first time that we ever have a wait list that large so we know that there's definitely a demand and a need for additional opportunities for young people for summer camp," says Candance Moppins, Executive Director of Metro Community Development Corporation at the Grider Community Center.

Although there's a wait list, Moppins says don't worry, there are options.

"There are vacation bible school, there are some non faith-based organizations that provide academic support," she says. "You just have to be a little creative for your children."

Moppins is adapting this summer following the Tops mass shooting by having a coach going to the camp twice a week to provide social and emotional support.

Meanwhile, staffing isn't an issue for Moppins' camp, there are some challenges at the King Urban Life Center, where Cheryl Williams-Manney is the program coordinator.

"The only issue is finding a certified teacher because the board of ed is paying them full all summer," says Manney. "But we are working with Erie County to use some of their youth workers and the Mayor's summer internship program to get youth workers that way."

Manney says while students will enjoy their time at King Urban Center summer camp, they will also learn some safety measures.

"After the May 14th issue we're not allowing parents to come inside," she says. "We will meet them at the doors to get their kids if they need to come in for something they would have to make an appointment ahead of time, and we will definitely be doing drills and shelter in place drills."

The two organizations will open their doors for some summer fun from July 11th through August 18th.