Several organizations coming together to host diaper drive to meet the need of single mothers in East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western New York for Hope Diaper Drive has been organized by several organizations to fight the disparities single mothers face in East Buffalo.

This is the second year Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield WNY and others are working closely with two nonprofits in East Buffalo to meet the needs of mothers.

“This goes all along with our efforts to try to remove some of those barriers in people being healthy every day,” says Michael Ball, Vice President of Community Affairs at Highmark Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield WNY.

Every Bottom Covered is one of the two that’s working along with Highmark and many others.

The founder of the nonprofit, Raziya Hill, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she can relate to those single mothers in need.

“I am a single mom and when my son was in his infancy I struggled,” she says. “That's why I do the work and so it really feels as if I’m finding a way to give back based on what I’ve gone through.”

Hill says May 14th brought light to many areas of disparities facing the Jefferson Avenue community.

“The massacre that occurred on May 14th has definitely changed the fabric in our community,” she says. “But it did bring some people out and it added some hope to doing this diaper drive and it’s our second year doing it.

According to Highmark, last year 750 children in Buffalo benefited from the supplies, and this year many are hoping to exceed that number.

“So that’s why it was really important for us to create an annual event knowing that those needs still persist,” Ball says.

The Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 East Delavan, is the location where families can head to pick up diapers and hygiene products.

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 12 pm to 4 pm.

The drive is supporting Every Bottom Covered and Home Beneath Our Feet.

The drive will happen until May 8th at any Buffalo Delta Sonic locations, Hope Rises, Hamburg Brewing Company, Favor Drop, Buffalo Balloon Co., and so much more.