Several organizations came together to find ways to bridge the gap in women-owned business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several business owners gathered at Canisius University to be part of a women empowerment movement organized by the Women’s Business Center along with the Hispanic Heritage Council.

The owner of Vivere Studios Sinclair Mcguffin shares with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that attending these types of events inspired her to open her business.

“I've never felt more energy than when I am in a room with other business owners,” she expresses. “It was super fun, all women owned businesses and that’s how I came up with Vivere Studios. The host of that event inspired me, so that’s what I've been going after.”

A life coach at Nacàn life and Wellness Yelenna Cichocki can relate to other women who faced challenges in launching a business.

“It took me a bit to know myself more and to know my strengths. To really question every single thing is who I am,” Cichocki says. “And that is the way that I was able to build my business.”

The executive director of Women’s Business Center at Canisius University emphasis the importance of coming together and uplifting one another.

“Can you imagine the benefit and productivity that would happen in our community and country,” she adds. “If we collectively spend as much time finding ways to work together as we do currently spending time attacking one another.”

And that’s why men like A.J. Franklin weren’t afraid to support this cause Thursday night.

“Especially being raised with two black women who certainly didn’t have the easiest, but knowing their struggle and how much they give to others is important to give back,” he says. “But also knowing the racial inequities exists and also the gender inequities exist. I want to be the bridge to that gap.”

This event of uplifting women doesn’t stop here.

The Hispanic Heritage Council has special plans to encourage women to keep the momentum going.

“For this Women’s History Month this coming March we will be working with Buffalo Public Schools. Four different high schools, and the presentation is going to be about professionalism, dressing up for an interview,” says Kelly Hernandez, director of Hispanic Heritage Council. “These are important to work with our youth because they need to know how to represent themselves probably in order to get opportunities.”

The Women’s Business Center at Canisius University will be having a “Sip & Shop Excursion” celebrating women-owned small business in Buffalo.

The event is taking place March 2 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Meeting Point: Coco Bar & Bistro, 888 Main Street

Ticket Includes: Refreshments, 2 drink tickets at Coco, Hop-on Hop-off Transportation.

Special Offer: Early bird prices available through February 29th.