Several food pantries in Buffalo making ways to help those in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several food pantries in Buffalo making community efforts to help those in need during tough weather conditions.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person went to the “Friends of Night People,” which is a pantry and soup kitchen in Allentown.

She had the chance to speak with Garrett Schlagenhauser who goes there every day for a hot meal.

“A facility like this is most important in every neighborhood if they can do it,” he says. “I'm so glad that they’re helping all of these people including myself. I'm just super happy that I'm able to come here.”

Schlagenhauser says he has a warm place to stay whenever he gets the chance too.

“I've been staying at the Salvation Army. At night they give me a cot and a couple of blankets,” he says.

Western New York is expecting up to three more feet of snow to come this week.

But this food pantry is all stocked up thanks to the help they receive from “Feedmore WNY.”

“Today we gave away 125 meals, but we’re giving people the gloves, hand warmers, foot warmers,” says Joseph Heary, an executive director of the pantry. “Making sure people have boots who don’t have boots yet. It’s just a continuous need that we help fulfill for people.”

Feedmore WNY has also been a help to fulfill people’s needs during these tough weather conditions.

“What we’re able to do in advance is to get blizzard boxes out to our home deliver meal clients,” says Catherine Shick, a public relations manager.

Feedmore says they were able to call each of its home-delivered clients to make sure they were safe and had enough food.

“Those who ended up using the last meal of their blizzard boxes were able to come out today and deliver replenishments as well so now they have more blizzard boxes to keep them nourished if more winter weather hits.”

FeedMore WNY is looking for more volunteers to help deliver food to those in need.

Click here to apply.

If you’re looking for a food pantry or to get a hot meal, click here.

