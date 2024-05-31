Several fire departments respond to Warsaw barn fire

Several fire departments responded to a call on Liberty Street after reports of a barn fire in Warsaw came in at around 1pm Thursday afternoon.

The three-alarm fire was quickly spreading to surrounding areas due to the wind.

Warsaw Fire Chief Deanna Wilcox said the crews were afraid the flames would reach the nearby house.

"The winds were pretty bad up here at the beginning, and we really thought the house was going to go."

Even so, crews were able to put out the fire after about 45 minutes, making sure the flames didn't reach the home.

Wilcox said there was no observable damage done to the house and no injuries were reported.

Two dogs were rescued from the flames by crews and reunited with their owners.