Several family-owned businesses speak about NFL Playoff boosting their finances

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several family-owned businesses speak about NFL Playoff boosting their business.

The Just Pizza & Wing Co. on Elmwood has been around for almost 30 years, and the chef manager of the business says their phones have been ringing nonstop.

“We take pride in our city and our Bills so if the Bills give back to us they’re bringing a ton of business during the games,” Joseph Luzio, a chef manager of Just Pizza & Wing Co. “So I said we’re just trying to do our part by giving back to the city by putting out great quality food.”

Luzio tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that they typically have almost 800 orders, but in a game like Sunday’s playoffs they have over a 1,000 orders and they’ve been preparing for it.

“Every morning we have fresh ingredients, slice our meats fresh, pepperoni,” he says. “So fresh ingredients all the time, but the day like today extra preparation of course, yes.”

Orders are nonstop at Park Vue Soul Food Bar & Restaurant, a business run by a mother and daughter.

“I'm so happy that the customers are supporting us during the season,” Harrita West, owner of the business, says. “And I also want to add that the bills dine here frequently so maybe after the game, we might get a call from one of the players saying why are you open can we come down.”

Even Bills fans say dining with the family on Sunday's game brings togetherness.

“Buffalo is a city of good neighbors, so everybody with good food watching the bills brings conversations and a good atmosphere,” says Shelby Heard, a Bills fan.

One of the owners of Park Vue, Schenita Williams, also says a day like today is helping their business boost after experiencing a setback a few weeks back because of the 2022 blizzard.

“During the storm and during the blizzard we all had to shut down, all restaurants had to shut down, so just getting these beautiful orders in,” she says. “And supporting the bills just makes our hearts overflow with joy.”