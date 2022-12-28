Several community leaders feeding neighbors in need after facing an extreme snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many community leaders of Buffalo geared up to feed neighbors in need after many faced the historic snowstorm in the City of Buffalo.

Pastor Darius Pridgen of True Bethel Baptist Church and others are feeding hundreds of families that were hit by the historic snowstorm.

"And I'm going to do my best to empty this food pantry," Pastor Pridgen says. "I'm seeing them walk, I'm seeing them drive and at the end of the day, we've decided to open up our food pantry."

Pastor Pridgen had a truckload of food that he and his team distributed to people living on Winslow in the City of Buffalo.

"We've invited people to walk here, but we recognized that it's still cold out," he says. "So we're loading up the trucks and other equipment and getting people the groceries that they need."

Yet this group isn't the only one lending a helping hand.

Buffalo Firefighter Jovan Byrd of Engine 23 and his crew are giving out supplies.

"We wanted to make sure that we can do our part whether we're working or off duty," Byrd says. "We wanted to make a difference in our community. We're part of this community's DNA and wanted to make sure our presence were felt."

All of the good deeds these community leaders are doing are bringing smiles to many.

"This is beautiful, and this exemplifies what Buffalo is about in times of crisis," says Michael McKnight, a Buffalo resident. We pull together."

Pastor Pridgen agrees on coming together and sticking to the meaning of being Buffalo strong in what many say "the city of good neighbors."

"At the end of the day, we're not going to let the storm stop us," he says. "We actually let storms motive us to help others and be better people."

Here's a list of food pantries and other locations distributing food and other essentials:

286 LAFAYETTE AVENUE FROM 3 P.M. TO 5 P.M.

437 MASTEN AVENUE FROM 3 P.M. TO 5 P.M.

BUFFALO FIRE DEPARTMENT ENGINE 23, 3226 BAILEY AVENUE 9 A.M. UNTIL TBA

RIVERSIDE FOOD PANTY 12PM TO 4PM THURSDAY & 10 A.M. TO 2P P.M. LOCATED 870/890 TONAWANDA STREET.