Several Buffalo boat tours expected to be packed all summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo boat tours are underway for the summer as the weather gets warmer.

The Big Kahuna Tiki Bar Cruise Captain Chris Fritton says he can't wait to welcome people back to the Big Kahuna experience this summer.

"We have a big speciality drinks this year one called the BigBluhuna. We like the coconut rum on board things like that so there's a lot to look forward too," Fritton says. "The bar is opened as soon as you get on board we go out for about an hour and half and take you to the Outer Harbor and Buffalo River always flat water we got restrooms and a lot of great reggae music."

Fritton tells 7 News with the nice Buffalo view, a sip of fruity drinks, listening to good music, and taking in the summer breeze is the idea of being out of your ordinary environment.

“So if you’re working in the office and it’s happy hour you want to experience something a little bit different than a cubicle," he says.

The Harbor Queen is also expecting to welcome many passengers this summer while giving a 90-minute history tour of Buffalo.

However, the owner of Buffalo boat tours, Rich Hilliman says there will be Sunday brunch coming in July from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"We'll have some Bloody Marys and Mimosas. It'll be a buffet, and we'll do an hour and a half around the harbor and just enjoy Buffalo's sights," Hilliman says. "And I'm going to switch it to trivia night to music bingo on Tuesdays, and if that's successful and demand for it, we will continue that as well."

