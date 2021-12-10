Seven people, ten animals displaced in fire on Columbus Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say seven people and ten animals have been displaced from a fire at a home on Columbus Avenue on Friday.

The fire started just after noon on Friday at Columbus Avenue between South Park Avenue and McKinley Parkway.

The people displaced included one child and six adults, while seven cats, two dogs, and a rabbit were displaced following the two alarm fire.

Two people were treated for minor injuries and no firefighters were hurt.

It's unclear what caused the fire and how much damage it caused.