Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Seven people, ten animals displaced in fire on Columbus Avenue in Buffalo

items.[0].image.alt
Jason Fair
Columbus Avenue fire
Posted at 1:30 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 13:30:15-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say seven people and ten animals have been displaced from a fire at a home on Columbus Avenue on Friday.

The fire started just after noon on Friday at Columbus Avenue between South Park Avenue and McKinley Parkway.

The people displaced included one child and six adults, while seven cats, two dogs, and a rabbit were displaced following the two alarm fire.

Two people were treated for minor injuries and no firefighters were hurt.

It's unclear what caused the fire and how much damage it caused.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!