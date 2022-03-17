'Sesame Street Live!' is coming to WNY this weekend

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar and the rest of their friends from Sesame Street are bringing their neighborhood to Western New York this weekend.

Sesame Street Live! has five shows slated between Friday and Sunday at the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts:

Friday at 4:00 p.m.

Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The family-oriented show gives kids the chance to interact with their favorite Sesame Street characters and sing along to some of their favorite songs from the show, including "I Love Trash," "C is for Cookie" and "Sunny Days."

