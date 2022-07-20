Service members to receive free admission to Niagara County Fair on August 7

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara County is partnering with the Niagara County Thank a Vet program to offer free admission to the Niagara County Fair on August 7 to any veteran, current member of the military, or first responder.

Admission to the Niagara County Fair is $5 per person or $15 per carload. Service members will receive free admission and if there is a service member present in the vehicle, the $15 carload rate will be reduced by $5.

“We all rely on those who choose to serve us selflessly every day, this is just our small way of saying thank you.” Justin Rogers, CCE Niagara Executive Director and Director of the Niagara County Fair.

Families can look forward to food, rides, live entertainment, and more.

Here is a list of other fairs happening in Western New York this summer:

Allegany County Fair - July 18 to July 23

Chautauqua County Fair - July 19 to July 24

Orleans County 4-H Fair - July 25 to July 30

Genesee County Fair - July 23 to July 30

Cattaraugus County Fair - July 31 to August 6

Erie County Fair - August 10 to August 21