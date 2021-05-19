Watch
Serious motorcycle crash closes Union Road

Posted at 8:53 AM, May 19, 2021
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Union Road in Cheektowaga is closed between Losson Road and Brown Avenue while police investigate a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle.

Police were initially called to the scene for a report of a pedestrian struck, just after 8 am on Tuesday morning. Once they arrived they discovered it was actually a crash between the the vehicle and the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to ECMC in critical condition. The driver of the SUV was also taken to ECMC with less severe injuries.

Union Road will be closed for several hours while police investigate the crash. People are asked to avoid the area.

