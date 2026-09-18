BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Elm Street and Broadway are closed after a serious crash between an SUV and a tanker.

The crash happened on Friday afternoon, causing a tanker to overturn.

Elm Street is closed from William Street to the 33, and Broadway is closed from Oak Street.

WATCH: Serious crash closes Elm Street and Broadway

Serious crash closes Elm Street and Broadway

The cause of the crash is unknown, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Emergency crews are on the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.