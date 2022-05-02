Serious car crash injures four in Genesee County

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are investigating a serious crash in Genesee County.

Authorities say the driver of a car was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control along Erie Street in Darien Sunday night.

Deputies say the car nearly rolled over, struck a pole and then slammed into a house.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says four people were in the car.

Deputies say the driver tried to flee the scene, but the car was so badly damaged it only made it about 500 feet.

Two back seat passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle.

One of those passengers was flown to ECMC by Mercy Flight with what police describe as serious injuries.

Nobody inside the home was hurt.

Deputies say the three other people in car suffered minor injuries.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation continues.