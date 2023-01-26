Serial rapist sentenced to 20 years in prison, committed three rapes in 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Niagara Falls man was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision.

On Feb. 6, 2017, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the defendant, 23-year-old Daquawn D. Mike, attacked the female victim in the area of Scajaquada and Kilhoffer Streets in Buffalo.

Mike forcibly raped the victim at gunpoint. After the rape, Mike stole the victim's cell phone, cigarettes, and approximately $12 in cash.

The victim reported the crime to police and underwent a rape kit at ECMC.

On Feb. 21, 2017, at approximately 4:30 a.m., a second female victim was walking on Curtiss Street near Broadway in Buffalo when she was attacked by Mike. He dragged her to a nearby garage where he raped her at knifepoint.

Mike also stole the victim's cell phone. The victim was able to report the crime to police, and underwent and rape kit at ECMC.

On July 3, 2017, at approximately 4:30 a.m., a third female victim was walking on Wick Street in Buffalo when she was approached by Mike who lured her to a nearby area alongside train tracks.

The defendant raped the victim at gunpoint, and also stole her cell phone.

The victim reported the crime to police and underwent a rape kit at ECMC.

The defendant was unknown to all three victims, and police believe the crimes to be random attacks.

Mike was indicted on all three rape cases while pending prosecution for possession of an illegal gun.

Mike pleaded guilty to three counts of rape in the first degree on Oct. 18, 2022.