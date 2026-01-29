Serial killer Richard Fox pleads guilty to the murder of third woman

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Serial killer Richard Fox, who previously pleaded guilty to murdering two women, has now pleaded guilty to murdering a third woman.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office said Fox admitted that he killed 32-year-old Crystal Curthoys and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Back in January 2025, Fox was arrested after he was connected to the murders of Marquita Mull and Cassandra Watson.

Shortly after, investigators searched a house he once lived in on Orleans Avenue in Niagara Falls. That's where police say they found near-skeletal remains of a woman wrapped in a tarp and plastic, boarded up under the stairs in the basement.

At that time, Niagara Falls Police said that Fox was considered a "person of interest" in the woman's death, but stopped short of calling him a suspect. The DA confirmed that the remains were identified as Curthoys through dental records.

Fox was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the deaths of Mull and Watson in November 2025.

"Although this defendant is already serving a life sentence, it was important to us to hold him accountable for this murder. Crystal was not just a number to be added to this defendant’s tally sheet," The DA said. "She was a person with a family and a life. What she would have made of the life before her will now never be known. We hope that holding this defendant accountable for her killing brings some small amount of consolation to Crystal’s family."

Fox faces 25 years to life in prison when he returns to court. That sentence can be added to the 40 years to life that he is already serving for the murders of Watson and Mull.

Earlier this month, the Town of Brant Police said Fox admitted to investigators last year that he killed his grandmother, Beatrice Meabon, at her home in 1976 when he was 13 years old. This is the fourth murder he is connected to. Investigators said charges are not being pursued in this case due to when it occurred.

