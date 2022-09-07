September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The month of September begins Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and the American Red Cross is emphasizing the importance of a diverse nationwide blood supply.

Sickle cell disease is the most common inherited blood disorder in the country, and most who are afflicted are Black. Blood transfusions are needed to help those with sickle cell manage the pain and complications that come along with the disease.

"Transfusions provide healthy blood cells, unblocking blood vessels and delivering oxygen, minimizing crises patients with sickle cell may face," Medical Director of the American Red Cross Western New York Dr. Lawrence Fialkow said.

The American Red Cross joined with the Black community to help launch a sickle cell initiative that would grow the number of Black blood donors.

The following Western New York locations will be available through Sept. 30 for blood donation. To donate blood you can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross site, or call 1-800-733-2767.

Allegany County:



Alfred

9/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alfred State College, Alfred State College, Student Leadership Center, Small Event Space, Third Floor, 10 Upper College Drive

9/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Alfred University, 1 Saxon Drive

9/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palmer Opera House, Palmer Opera House, 12 West Main Street

Cattaraugus County:



Franklinville

9/16/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 North Main St

9/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street

9/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jamestown Community College, 260 N Union St

9/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union Street

9/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Randolph Fire Hall, 70 Main Street

9/16/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St

Chautauqua County:



Dunkirk

9/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blessed Mary Angela Roman Catholic Parish, 324 Townsend Street

9/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Community Church, 219 Berry Road

9/16/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Resource Center, 200 Dunham Avenue

9/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

9/15/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

9/22/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

9/7/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sheridan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6390, 2556 Route 20

9/19/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eason Hall, 23 Elm Street

Erie County:



Amherst

9/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

9/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

9/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

9/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

9/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ss. Columba-Brigid Church, 75 Hickory St

9/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Veterans Affairs Hospital, 3495 Bailey Ave

9/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., CWA 1133, 821 Elk St

9/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave

9/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnnie B Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave

9/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry Street

9/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Clarence Public Library, 3 Town Place

9/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Newcomb Long Post 928, 7353 Erie Rd

9/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Newell Faulkner Post 880, Newell Faulkner Post 880, 2912 Legion Dr

9/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Radisson Grand Island, 100 Whitehaven Rd

9/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grand Island Fire Hall, Grand Island Fire Hall, 2275 Baseline Rd

9/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Ave

9/26/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hamburg Public Library, 102 Buffalo St

9/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Revive Wesleyan, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.

9/9/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 46 N. Main St.

9/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., North Collins Senior Center, 11065 Gowanda State Rd

9/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive

9/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of the Nativity, Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd

9/15/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tonawanda Fire Department, Tonawanda Fire Hall, 44 William St

9/7/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 53 West Falls Rd.

9/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., West Seneca Public Library, 1300 Union Rd

9/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1424 Maple Rd

Genesee County:



Batavia

9/20/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Rd

9/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Veterans Administration Center, 222 Richmond Ave

9/18/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pembroke Town Park, 8799 Alleghany Rd

9/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Maximilian, 2707 Angling Rd.

9/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pavilion Fire Department Recreation Hall, 11302 S Lake Rd

9/17/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stafford Fire Department, 6153 Main Rd., Route 5

Niagara County:



Lewiston

9/26/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Co No 1, 145 N 6th St

9/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.

9/19/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lockport Family YMCA, 5833 Snyder Dr.

9/21/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., NYS Department of Transportation, 5055 Lockport Junction Rd.

9/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #617, 204 Monroe St.

9/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave

9/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fashion Outlets - Niagara Falls, 1900 Military Road

9/14/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Niagara University, Niagara University - Gallagher Center, 5795 Lewiston Rd

9/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, 950 Payne Ave.

9/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ransomville Fire Co., 2525 Youngstown Lockport Rd

9/20/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St.

Orleans County:



Albion

9/27/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Albion Elks Lodge 1006, 428 W State St

9/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Orleans County Administration Building, 14016 Route 31

9/29/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Kendall High School, 16887 Roosevelt Highway

9/9/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lyndonville Presbyterian Church, 107 N Main St

9/9/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Orleans County YMCA, 306 Pearl St

Wyoming County:

