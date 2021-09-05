Watch
September 11 tribute outside Kleinhans

Memorial leads up to 9/11 concert by BPO
American Red Cross
Posted at 9:21 PM, Sep 04, 2021
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The nation is getting ready to mark 20 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks.

A special tribute to honor the victims of 9/11 is now on display outside Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo.

Each flag represents one of the lives that was lost on that terrible day in American history, when planes crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, The Pentagon, and a field in rural Pennsylvania.

This leads up to a special memorial concert by the Buffalo Philharmonic, which will take place on September 11.

