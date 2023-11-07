Senior Prom helps community members feel closer to their community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Toronto Public Media hosted a special prom for seniors that aimed to connect them to each other and their community.

Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Sylvia Bennett said a prom seemed like the best idea to allow seniors to enjoy a night of fun.

“We thought why not do a senior prom and bring back the music from the 50s, 60s and 70s and have people dress up and have a great time!”

The free event sold out of its 200 tickets. Guests were escorted into the WNED studio to enjoy food, music and dance.

Leonard and Eden Kaszuba have been married for 52 years and were pleasantly surprised by the setup.

"It's very nice, we thank them for doing it," said Eden.

The event also provided several organizations like Catholic Charities to help seniors learn of the kinds of services they have access to.

Sylvia Barnett says the station is grateful to all of the seniors in the community that help to support the organization.

"We want to thank all of the seniors in our community for watching us, listening to our stations and coming down to see us so that we can hear what they have to say."