Senior lifeguard at Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center rescues swimmer

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A senior lifeguard at the Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center rescued a swimmer Tuesday.

According to Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger, the senior lifeguard rescued the swimmer from the shallow end of the swimming pool. The swimmer was rescued with the assistance of the Aquatic and Fitness Center director and CPR was administered immediately, reviving the swimmer.

Paramedics responded within a few minutes and took over care of the swimmer who was then transported to the hospital.