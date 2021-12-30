Watch
Senior citizen food giveaway in the Town of Hamburg "sells out"

Town of Hamburg
Posted at 8:40 AM, Dec 30, 2021
TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A free food distribution event for senior citizens in the Town of Hamburg has "sold out," according to town leaders.

The by-registration-only distribution event, set for noon Thursday, had 200 boxes of food available. By Thursday morning, all 200 boxes had been claimed.

Those who did register will be able to pick up boxes containing items like fresh produce, milk and eggs from the Town of Hamburg Community Senior Center located at 4050 Southwestern Boulevard.

The distribution event runs until 5:00 p.m. and is being put on, in part, by NYS Assemblymember Jon Rivera's office in coordination with town supervisor-elect Randy Hoak and the town's recreation department.

