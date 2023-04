BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Seneca Nation is getting ready to celebrate the grand opening of Nativa Cannabis.

This will be the first marijuana dispensary owned by the Senecas.

The shop is scheduled to open at the corner of John B. Daly Boulevard and Niagara Street, Wednesday morning at 10.

That's located right next to the Seneca One Stop gas station and convenience store.

Nativa Cannabis will operate from a 2,500 square foot facility, and will be open to customers age 21 and older.