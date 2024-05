BUFFALO, N.Y. — Later this week, you can help students in our community have access to tutoring.

The Seneca Street Community Development Center is hosting its Spring Fundraiser on Wednesday starting at 5:30p.m. at Flying Bison Brewing Co.

The event includes dinner from Fat Bob's, two drink tickets, and a basket raffle.

All proceeds will help fund the center's after school tutoring program.

Tickets cost 40 dollars, you can buy yours here.