Seneca Resorts & Casinos to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks shows July 2 and July 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seneca Resorts and Casinos announced it will celebrate Independence Day with fireworks shows on July 2 and July 4.

On Friday, July 2 the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls will light up the sky and on Sunday, July 4 the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca will light up the sky.

Both shows are set to begin at 9:40 p.m. and officials say due to capacity restrictions there will not be public viewing areas established on-site but the fireworks will be visible in the surrounding area.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate Independence Day with our guests, neighbors and employees again, especially after the year we have all endured,” said Kevin Nephew, President & CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation. “Our fireworks shows were a summer highlight for many years, and we expect this year’s displays at Seneca Niagara and Seneca Allegany to be as amazing and enjoyable as ever. We hope they make a great way to start and end everyone’s holiday weekend celebrations.”