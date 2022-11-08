Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Seneca Nation to construct cannabis dispensary on Niagara Territory

Seneca Nation Dispensary.png
WKBW
Seneca Nation Dispensary.png
Posted at 2:09 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 14:09:49-05

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Newly sworn Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. announced Tuesday that the Nation has started construction on its first Nation-owned cannabis dispensary.

The dispensary, Nativa Cannabis, will operate out of a 2500-square-foot building, which is currently under construction on Seneca Nation territory in Niagara Falls.

The dispensary is expected to open in February. The Nation also has plans to construct a cultivation facility on Seneca territory in the Southern Tier region of New York.

For more information on the new dispensary, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Democracy-2022-1280x720.jpg

Election Resources