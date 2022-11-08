Seneca Nation to construct cannabis dispensary on Niagara Territory

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Newly sworn Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. announced Tuesday that the Nation has started construction on its first Nation-owned cannabis dispensary.

The dispensary, Nativa Cannabis, will operate out of a 2500-square-foot building, which is currently under construction on Seneca Nation territory in Niagara Falls.

The dispensary is expected to open in February. The Nation also has plans to construct a cultivation facility on Seneca territory in the Southern Tier region of New York.

For more information on the new dispensary, click here.