Seneca Nation launches campaign to highlight contributions to WNY community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new campaign, in the name of awareness.

What better way to launch it, right outside of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, which employs more than 500 people.

The Seneca Nation wants to make people more aware of their contributions to the community. It is called #StandWithSeneca.

Seneca Nation president, Matthew Pagels said, "Far too few understand the true history of the Senecas, the attacks we've endured and the perseverance our people, our nation and our community have shown throughout history in order to just stay here."

Its 8,000 citizens make a big impact on Western New York's economy and culture.

The Nation employees more than 5,000 people in Western New York. They collect more than $222M in wages per year.

While it is a great success story to tell, the Nation said this is only a fraction of it.

Pagels said, "Our campaign is aimed at growing the public's understanding and recognition of the Seneca history and the profound economic contributions the nations made, our people and our business have made here, in Western New York."

Pagels was joined by the Seneca gaming corporation, employees and community supporters to launch the wide-reaching campaign, Friday morning.

The campaign will include radio, outdoor, social media, community outreach, grassroots efforts and advocacy in government locally and statewide.

Pagels said, "Here on our homeland in Western New York, that perseverance, that commitment, that determination to always defend our sovereignty and our agreements, even when others tried to force their will upon us is what lead us to what we've accomplished and all we've given to this region. It's lead us to this day and this moment in history. That's the story that is going to be told by the Seneca Nation and we're sticking by it."