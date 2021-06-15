Senators push for harsher robocall penalties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Both Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillabrand want to make penalties for anyone who uses robocalls incorrectly, more severe, including jail time.

They're introducing a piece of legislation called The Deter Obnoxious, Nefarious, and Outrageous Telephone Call Act, The DO NOT Call Act for short.

If the bill passes, anyone knowingly using robocalls illegally could face up to three years in prison and face a $20,000 fine.

This legislation won't change things overnight. Here are some tips you can use now to slow or stop the calls.

From the Federal Trade Commission: Don't ask to be placed on a do not call list. Hang up, right away.

Register for the national Do Not Call List at DoNotCall.gov. There you can report any robocalls. That information can help the FTC track down the robocallers.

