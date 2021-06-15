Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Senators push for harsher robocall penalties

items.[0].videoTitle
New York Senators want stricter punishments for people who send robocalls.
Posted at 11:57 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 23:57:55-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Both Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillabrand want to make penalties for anyone who uses robocalls incorrectly, more severe, including jail time.

They're introducing a piece of legislation called The Deter Obnoxious, Nefarious, and Outrageous Telephone Call Act, The DO NOT Call Act for short.

If the bill passes, anyone knowingly using robocalls illegally could face up to three years in prison and face a $20,000 fine.

This legislation won't change things overnight. Here are some tips you can use now to slow or stop the calls.

From the Federal Trade Commission: Don't ask to be placed on a do not call list. Hang up, right away.

Register for the national Do Not Call List at DoNotCall.gov. There you can report any robocalls. That information can help the FTC track down the robocallers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong