Senator Tim Kennedy calls on NYSAC to deregulate rules, licensing of professional wrestling

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pro wrestling is a popular form of entertainment around Western New York and Senator Tim Kennedy is pushing to make it easier to put on shows in New York State.

Senator Tim Kennedy ultimately wants the New York State Athletic Commission to deregulate the rules and licensing of professional wrestling.

“What we’re asking the New York State Athletic Commission to do is look at that,” he says. “And to see if new rules and regulations and licensing agreements should be separate for pro wrestling.”

Empire State Wrestling Referee David Jarka tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he’s happy to hear that Senator Kennedy is on their side.

“It’s very refreshing to see somebody with so much power is willing to help us and try to create a good reform for pro-wrestling,” Jarka says.

Jarka says it's always a challenge to put on a show since there are many rules to follow and of course, finances to figure out.

He says on average they have to shell out $3,000 per show.

“And when martial arts got legalized a few years ago in New York State, they also added on having ambulances in every show,” he says. “A lot of those costs add up in order to put on a wrestling show in New York State.”

Senator Kennedy hopes the athletic commission can ease some of that burden.

“It’s being looked upon as a separate institution of pro-wrestling rather than boxing and mixed martial arts,” Senator Kennedy says. “They’re just not the same in my eyes, but it’s up to the Athletic Commission to determine in their eyes.”

Meanwhile, Jarka is keeping his fingers crossed that the commission will see where they're coming from.

“Removing the combat insurance would be huge for wrestling in New York, and probably removing the ambulance or doctor it just seems redundant,” he says.

The deadline for the New York State Athletic Commission to review the bill is November 1st.