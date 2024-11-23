Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Senator Sean Ryan announces run for Buffalo Mayor

New York State Senator Sean Ryan has officially announced his candidacy for Mayor of Buffalo.
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Senator Sean Ryan has officially announced his candidacy for Mayor of Buffalo.

Senator Ryan shared the news Saturday before a rally at Asbury Hall on Delaware Avenue. He also took to social media to release a new campaign video with the message, "Buffalo deserves better."

So what's on his agenda? A few examples include affordable housing, fighting discrimination, providing funding for schools and transforming our waterfront.

His announcement comes after former Mayor Byron Brown resigned from office to become the next president and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting.

Here's what 7 News political analyst Bob McCarthy had to say about Senator Ryan's potential candidacy back in September:

"He's already established something that he calls a Victory Fund, which he's raising money for outside of his own Senate campaign fund. He has vast contacts and loyalties among various groups around the city. And it's important to note that the last three mayors of Buffalo have come from the Senate. Griffin, Masiello, Brown, and so he'd like to continue that."

You can learn more about potential candidates in the video below or read more here.

Who will be the next mayor of Buffalo? A list of possible candidates

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!