Senator Sean Ryan announces run for Buffalo Mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Senator Sean Ryan has officially announced his candidacy for Mayor of Buffalo.

Senator Ryan shared the news Saturday before a rally at Asbury Hall on Delaware Avenue. He also took to social media to release a new campaign video with the message, "Buffalo deserves better."

So what's on his agenda? A few examples include affordable housing, fighting discrimination, providing funding for schools and transforming our waterfront.

I’m Sean Ryan, and I’m running for Mayor of Buffalo because Buffalo deserves better.



We all work hard for our city, and we deserve a city government that works hard for us.



If you want a better Buffalo as much as I do, I hope you’ll join our campaign. pic.twitter.com/JBB7Rep648 — Sean Ryan for Buffalo (@RyanforBuffalo) November 23, 2024

His announcement comes after former Mayor Byron Brown resigned from office to become the next president and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting.

Here's what 7 News political analyst Bob McCarthy had to say about Senator Ryan's potential candidacy back in September:

"He's already established something that he calls a Victory Fund, which he's raising money for outside of his own Senate campaign fund. He has vast contacts and loyalties among various groups around the city. And it's important to note that the last three mayors of Buffalo have come from the Senate. Griffin, Masiello, Brown, and so he'd like to continue that."