Senator Ryan announces free home weatherization kits

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State Senator Sean Ryan announced Wednesday that his office will be distributing free National Fuel weatherization kits across Buffalo and Erie County Public libraries.

The weatherization kits are designed to help Western New Yorkers save money on heating bills this winter. They contain window insulation shrink film, a heat and air deflector, vinyl foam weatherseal, and electric outlet sealers.

Senator Ryan’s staff will distribute the kits at the following public libraries until the listed end time or until all of the kits have been distributed for that location:

Wednesday, December 7

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – North Park Branch Library, 975 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Elaine M. Panty Branch Library, 820 Tonawanda St, Buffalo, NY 14207.

Thursday, December 8

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Grand Island Memorial Library, 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, NY 14072.

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – City of Tonawanda Public Library, 333 Main St, Tonawanda, NY 14150.

Friday, December 9

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Kenmore Branch Library, 160 Delaware Rd, Kenmore, NY 14217.

The National Fuel weatherization kits were packaged by Goodwill of Western New York.