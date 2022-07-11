Watch Now
Senator Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

Spokesperson says Senate Majority Leader has mild symptoms
Posted at 10:32 PM, Jul 10, 2022
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19.

That's according to his spokesperson, who says the Senator is fully vaccinated, double boosted and has very mild symptoms.

Senator Schumer was just in Buffalo on Friday, announcing an effort to secure $25 million for the reconstruction of a two mile stretch of Main Street.

The Senator is planning to isolate this week and will work remotely as the Senate returns to Washington following the Fourth of July recess.

