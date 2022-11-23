Sen. Schumer announces $7.6 million in funding for new Southern Tier Regional Transit Hub

NEW YORK (WKBW) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong announced Wednesday that the Seneca Nation has been selected to receive a $7,625,000 federal grant from the Sustainability and Equity program to support the construction of the new Sothern Tier Regional Transit Hub.

The Southern Tier Regional Transit Hub will be a state-of-the-art facility including a transit hub and bus storage facility on the Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory. It is intended to help expand transit services for the Seneca Transit System and regional partners.

“For far too long our Tribal communities have had to face inadequate public transit options due to a lack of federal assistance, that is why I am proud to deliver this over $7 million investment for the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory to create a hub for transit services and build a more equitable transportation future. The Seneca Nation’s families, businesses, and communities need and deserve a modern, easily accessible transit system, and this major federal investment, in tandem with our major wins from the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law for our Tribal communities will pave the way for new economic growth, reconnect residents, create good paying jobs, and drive the future of transportation for the region.” - Senator Schumer

Construction is set to begin in 2024 on Route 20 in Irving, New York.