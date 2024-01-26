Sen. Ryan introduces plan to reduce homelessness and add more affordable units in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday New York State Senator Sean Ryan (D-61) introduced a housing plan that aims to have residents in Buffalo and Upstate access safe and affordable housing during a housing shortage.

According to the most recent America's Rental Housing report, more rental households are cost-burdened than ever before.

"A tight market forces families to choose unlivable conditions and homelessness," explained Ryan.

After pandemic assistance expired and inflation occurred, 2023 saw an uptick in Americans experiencing homelessness, according to the America's Rental Housing report. Ryan said it has left fewer options for affordable housing in cities like Buffalo, which Ryan noted has a growing population for the first time in 70 years.

Senator Ryan's plan focuses on four components:

