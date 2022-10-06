Sen. Gillibrand announces millions in funding to heat low-income households

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced at a press conference Thursday $60 million in federal funding to help New Yorkers pay their home energy costs.

With a rise in home heating costs, and with this winter predicted to be the most expensive to heat a home, the funding comes at a critical time.

The funding will come through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a program that helps millions of Americans heat their homes.

"LIHEAP provides a lifeline for thousands of low-income families in Niagara County," Gillibrand said. "As winter approaches and the cost of groceries and other essentials remains high, many simply cannot afford to pay exorbitant heating bills."

Beginning Nov. 1, Niagara Falls households can apply for the LIHEAP benefits online at myBenefits.ny.gov.

