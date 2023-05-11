Watch Now
Sen. Gillibrand announces legislation to provide free meals to schoolchildren across country

Posted at 3:03 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 15:03:04-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBW) — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Thursday new legislation to provide free breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack to all schoolchildren across the country, regardless of income.

The legislation, the "Universal School Meals Program Act," would permanently provide free meals to all schoolchildren and rid students of required paperwork in order to enroll in meal programs.

The Act would additionally promise to do the following:

  • Increase the reimbursement rates for school authorities participating in the food and nutrition programs to more accurately reflect the true cost of providing meals.
  • Reduce stigma associated with meal programs by eliminating meal debt and prohibiting school food authorities from discriminating against or overtly identifying a child participating in the free meal program.
  • Expand the summer food service program and summer EBT program by making all children eligible to participate in the programs.

