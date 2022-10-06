U.S. Sen. Gillibrand announces $60M NYS investment as home heating bills expected to increase by 50% in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Customers should prepare to pay more to heat their home this winter.

It could cost more than $1,000 between November and March, according to National Fuel. This is the highest since 2008.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a press conference at the Beloved Community Center in Niagara Falls to announce the $1 billion in emergency supplemental Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding she fought to secure in the recently passed continuing resolution, according to her office.

This $60 million in funding for LIHEAP in New York comes following a bipartisan, bicameral letter she joined in August calling on congressional leadership to provide emergency supplemental funding for LIHEAP.

However, there is a helping hand that could help some people make ends meet.

As home heating bills this winter are expected to be as much as 50% higher, in Western New York, than last winter.

The United States natural gas spot price will reach the highest inflation-adjusted monthly average price, since 2008, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

So why is all of this important?

About 63% of households in Niagara County are under low-rent housing programs.

Part of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority's job is to assist people when they cannot pay their rent or utilities.

After the COVID pandemic, bills have still been tough for people. In some cases, bills are carrying over.

This investment will help families pay their bills on time.

City of Niagara Falls Mayor, Robert Restaino said, "So many people are struggling. Coming out of the pandemic, people losing their jobs, people becoming underemployed, it became difficult for so many and as I was saying, earlier this is something that is starting to peak into the low/middle income bracket of households."

"Unfortunately, Niagara Falls is a community that's per capita, a median income is in that $30,000 range. A lot of people in the community would be eligible for this assistant," Niagara Falls Housing Authority executive director, Clifford Scott added. "It provides stability. It provides people with some comfort that their heating bills will be paid. It also provides them with a resource, if they need to talk with the case manager or the property manager to really assist them in taking care of their heating bills."

People can expect the Regular HEAP Benefit for 2022-2023 Enrollment to open on Tuesday, November 1.

Eligibility and benefits are based on these things:

Income

Household size

Your primary heating source

Whether you have someone at home under the age of 6, age 60 or older or who is permanently disabled

The number to call to verify that one qualifies for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is (716) 858-7644.