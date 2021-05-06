Sen. Gallivan, Assemblywoman McMahon reintroduce Alix's Law

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Sen. Patrick Gallivan (R-Elma) and New York State Assemblywoman Karen McMahon (D-Amherst) are re-introducing legislation that will make it illegal to leave the scene of an accident while intoxicated.

Alix's Law was named after Alix Rice, a teenager who was killed by a drunk driver in Amherst while riding her long board.

“It's been ten years since Alix Rice died and the fight to pass this important legislation continues," Senator Gallivan said. "This bill will revise and correct the state’s vehicle and traffic law to help ensure that drunk drivers involved in an accident are held accountable for their actions. I am hopeful that the full Legislature will approve this bi-partisan effort once and for all. I thank Assembly Member McMahon for agreeing to sponsor the bill in the Assembly."

“The tragic death of Alix Rice was an unimaginable loss for her family, and exposed a glaring shortcoming in the law. While we cannot heal the pain of losing a loved one, this legislation will ensure that families of drunk driving victims have a measure of justice,” said Assemblymember McMahon. “I’m honored to sponsor Alix’s Law in the Assembly and I thank Senator Gallivan for sponsoring this bi-partisan legislation in the Senate.”

“I am thrilled that Senator Gallivan and Assemblymember McMahon are working together to sponsor Alix’s Law, named for my daughter,” said Tammy Schueler, Alix’s mom. “She never got the justice she deserved after her tragic death. It is so hard to believe that someone could selfishly drive away after striking another human being with a vehicle, yet it happens more often than you think. This simple law will close the existing loophole and ensure that people are held accountable for leaving the scene of a crash.”