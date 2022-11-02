Semiconductor supply chain manufacturer to bring 600 jobs to Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY (WKBW) — Edwards Vacuum, a British-based semiconductor supply chain manufacturer, has chosen the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) in Genesee County as the location for its new $319 million U.S. dry pump manufacturing facility.

According to New York Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D - NY), the 240,000-square-foot facility will create 600 jobs.

The governor's office said Edwards Vacuum will provide internal training and education in addition to being committed to recruiting entry-level employees from disadvantaged communities and partnering with existing community-based recruitment and training programs.

"This major investment from Edwards Vacuum builds on our momentum to secure New York as a leader in semiconductor manufacturing. On the heels of Micron's $100 billion commitment to Central New York, as well as New York's Green CHIPS legislation and the federal CHIPS and Science Act, we are better positioned than ever to make New York a global hub for advanced manufacturing and attract the jobs of the future. I am thrilled to welcome Edwards Vacuum to Genesee County and look forward to working with them, as well as our local, state, and federal partners, as they make New York their home." - Gov. Hochul

"The CHIPS And Science Act delivers for Upstate New York again. I am thrilled to announce Edwards Vacuum, a major player in semiconductor supply chain, will soon power Genesee County with an over $300 million plant and 600 good-paying jobs! From Micron's major investment in Central NY and Wolfspeed's new fab in Marcy, to onsemi soon beginning in the Hudson Valley and GlobalFoundries building a new fab in the Capital Region, and now Edward's supercharging our semiconductor supply chain at Western New York's STAMP site, Upstate is becoming the global hub for the chip industry. I told Edwards Vacuum's top brass last month there was no better site than STAMP to locate a new plant and I'm glad they heeded my call. With my CHIPS and Science Act as the lighting rod, we are now seeing energy flow into Upstate's manufacturing sector like never before, and this investment will further cement that the future of microchips will be built with American made products, crafted by New York workers." - Sen. Schumer