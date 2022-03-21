Select Wegmans brand pre-cut fruit recalled due to possible listeria contamination

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans is recalling some of its pre-cut fruit due to possible listeria contamination.

Below you can find information from Wegmans on how to identify the recalled product:

If your product has an 8 digit code underneath the best by date as follows: 02101XXX that denotes that package is unaffected by this recall and is safe to consume.

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Watermelon Chunks 10 oz

Codes: Best By 3/15, 3/18, 3/20/, 3/22

UPC: 7789020906, 77890133497

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Small Watermelon Hearts 24 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789010030, 7789093809

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Watermelon Chunks Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789024661, 7789025238

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Pineapple Spears Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/17, 3/20, 3/22, 3/24

UPC: 7789025184

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Cantaloupe Spears Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789026057

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Melon Trio Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789030568, 7789049552

Wegmans said all products may be returned to the customer service desk for a full refund.

For more information, you can contact Wegmans at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.