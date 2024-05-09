Seeking Safety Program to help underserved teenage girls cope with emotional wounds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The No Wound Untreated Inc. established a seeking safety program to help teenage girls cope with their emotional wounds.

15-year-old Deonne Wedlinton is one of many teens on the East Side of Buffalo who has experienced trauma.

“Being a girl is hard, especially getting bullied like it makes your look at your facial features differently and your body,” she says. “Not just the bullying you know with boys, being mixed up in the wrong crowd and it’s real easy to fall.”

The founder of No Wound Untreated Inc. Felicia Stanley says her purpose is to help the teens in the East Side.

“This is my life’s work like what else would I be doing? My purpose is to serve and to give back and to help these little young ladies,” she says. “These young girls are going to be women someday and they’re going to be out in the workforce in the community and I feel like whatever I can do to best equip a young person.”

Counselors like Jakari Washington tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person they can relate to these high schoolers who come to the Delavan Grider Community Center for free therapy.

“I was born and raised in the East Side Buffalo so I definitely have some experiences that are similar to them so I can definitely say, I can definitely relate,” Jakari says. “You know having to grow up early and having to face real challenges so I do understand.”

Deonne says having this kind of program for teens like herself is comforting.

“It’s a positive impact for the simple fact that a lot of girls my age don’t feel like there’s anybody to talk to,” she says. “So being able to have this for us without being judged and getting helped actually feels good.”

You can find this program inside the Delavan Grider Community Center on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.