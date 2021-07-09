Security camera footage reveals plant theft directly from front of local business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you or anyone you know decorates their home or business with plants, you may need to be a little more wary of the ones you put out front.

The Local Beauty Hive, a hair salon in downtown Buffalo, captured the above security camera footage showing what seems to be the second reported plant theft in the last few weeks.

"I don't understand why someone would do this," said salon owner Jennifer Bohlen.

7 Eyewitness News posted this Facebook post around the time the incident reported, which led to even more accusations and reports of others having their shrubs swiped.

The theft comes just two weeks after another bandit with a green thumb was caught on camera, stuffing over a thousand dollars worth of property into the back of his pickup truck at Mike Weber Greenhouses in West Seneca, N.Y.

"It's not even about the money, its about the time," said Bohlen.

Anyone that recognizes the man shown in the video below is encouraged to contact Buffalo Police.