SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New Yorker had some luck to kick off 2022.

The New York Lottery says a second prize ticket worth over $16,000 was sold in Springville on New Year's Day.

The ticket was sold at Tops on Cascade Drive.

The winning lottery numbers were 3 - 20 - 23 – 36 - 45 - 57 and Bonus Number 9.