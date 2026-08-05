ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A program to help widows and widowers navigate life after the loss of their spouse is coming to Western New York this fall.

Camp Widow, hosted by Soaring Spirits International, will hold a one-day event in Buffalo on Saturday, October 10. It features workshops for widows and widowers to connect with others who have experienced the loss of a life partner.

For Laurie Zymowski, bringing Camp Widow to Western New York is another step in building a community that started with just 10 people.

Today, between 65 and 85 people attend the twice-monthly meetings, making it one of the organization's largest regional groups.

The meetings are free to attend.

WATCH: 'Second family': Free Southtowns group helps people rebuild after losing spouse

'Second family': Free Southtowns group helps people rebuild after losing spouse

During the warmer months, members meet at Chestnut Ridge Park. In the winter, members gather at a local restaurant.

The meetings aren't centered only on grief. Members gather for football games, dinners, dancing and other social events, creating friendships with people who understand what they're going through.

Marge Andrzejewski joined the group after losing her husband.

"I found Soaring Spirits after I had been widowed for a couple of years," she said. "I joined and felt the love. People care about you. It becomes a second family."

Richard Geiszter found the group after his wife, Stephanie, died from cancer four years ago.

"They welcome you with open arms," Geiszter said.

Camp Widow Buffalo is scheduled for October 10. The Southtowns Soaring Spirits Regional Group invites those who have lost a spouse or life partner and meets twice a month.

You can learn more about the meetings in their Facebook group.