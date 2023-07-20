Second annual "Remember Us" event honoring lives lost to violence, addiction, mental health struggles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An event to bring peace for a day is taking place this weekend in Buffalo.

The event is called "Remember Us" and it is a fundraiser for Save Our Youth Foundation. The organization is about ten years old.

It is all to help the youth and adults fulfill their potential instead of succumbing to violence, addiction and mental health challenges.

Founder and director of Save Our Youth, Trueletta Williams said the goal for Saturday's event is to remember those who lost their lives to COVID, street violence, mass shootings, suicides, fentanyl overdose, and the recent blizzard.

Organizers are extending an invitation to the fire chief and police commissioner to join our celebration of this event.

"This event is just a day of peace, a day of happiness, loving on people, telling people thank you, we appreciate you just being there for one another. Giving away some gifts. We're going to have sack racing. We're going to do obstacle courses. I believe in fitness, so get yourself together; mind, body and soul," Williams explained.

This event takes place July 22 at Broderick Park located at 1170 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY 14213 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., for all families until prizes run out.

There will be speakers, artists, DJs, vendors, and food. Our partnering sponsor Pig Belly Entertainment will be bringing bumper cars, ziplines, bounce houses, concession stands and games.

There will be a fireworks show over the water at the close of this event.

"We want to meet the families where they are to supply them with unconditional love. Our goal is to have a celebration of life to celebrate health mental health for all. Our focus is to raise money to help with our economic growth by supplying jobs, running our programming, and opening our first youth development center. The goal is to reach $150,000 to implement these programs for the youth also obtaining a building to host our events and goals," Williams stated in the press release.